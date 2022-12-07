  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

1.38 million green tiger shrimp seeds released in Gulf of Mannar

December 07, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

RAMANATHAPURAM

As part of the ongoing sea-ranching programme to replenish the natural stock of shrimps, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research — Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Mandapam Regional Centre, has released seeds of ‘Penaeus semisulcatus’ (green tiger shrimp) species in the Gulf of Mannar.

A total of 3.8 million 20-day-old post-larvae seeds of green tiger shrimp, locally known as ‘thaalai iral,’ were released in the Gulf of Mannar on Wednesday, said a press statement.

The officials of the CMFRI released the shrimp seeds in the presence of G. Tamilmani, head-in-charge and Principal Investigator of the project, staff of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University and fishermen representatives. The programme was coordinated by CMFRI scientist B. Johnson.

The activity was carried out under the project titled ‘Sea Ranching of Green Tiger Shrimp (Penaeus semisulcatus) Post-Larvae (PL) in the Palk Bay and the Gulf of Mannar, Tamil Nadu.’

A total of 33.44 million green tiger shrimp seeds had been released in the Palk Bay and the Gulf of Mannar since the start of the project in February, added the statement.

The project is aimed at releasing 200 million green tiger shrimp (post-larvae) seeds within four years.

It has been undertaken under the Central Sector Scheme, a component of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), and is funded by Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.