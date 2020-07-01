138 kg of ganja seized near Madurai

Madurai

01 July 2020 17:31 IST

A special team of police on Tuesday seized 138 kg of ganja from two places and arrested three persons in Tirumangalam.

The police said that the team had intercepted E. Kannan (47) and A. Ponnangan (450 of Theni district who were riding on two motorbikes on Usilampatti-Tirumanglaam Road at Kangeyanatham.

The police found that the duo were in possessionof 6.400 kg of ganja with them.

Upon interrogation, the duo had spilled the beans that they had procured the ganja from C. Vijayan of Sengulam and M. Krishnan of Keezha Urappanur near Tirumangalam.

The team then raided a godown run by Krishnan at Ashok Nagar under Tirumangalam Town police station limits. The police team found that they had stocked 132.400 kg of ganja in the godown.

“They were smuggling ganja and using the vegetable godown,” Madurai Superintendent of Police, N. Manivannan, said.

The police have arrested Vijayan, while Krishnan was absconding.

The team has seized two motorbikes also.

Tirumangalam Town and Sindupatti police have registered two cases in this connection under Narcotic Drugs and Pychotropic Subtances Act.