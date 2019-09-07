138 farmers apply for grazing permit

A total of 138 farmers submitted applications for grazing permit at the peace committee meeting held between forest officials and farmers here on Friday.

Collector M. Pallavi Baldev chaired the meeting in which District Forest Officer (DFO) S. Gautham and Meghamalai wildlife warden Sachin Bhosle, took part and listened to the demands of farmers.

Farmers gave a detailed explanation of the genesis of ‘Theni Malaimadu’, claimed to be a native cattle breed that grazes on the hilly regions for six months.

“The breed is native to the foothills and dependent on the grassy pastures. We cannot ensure their survival by providing them fodder, unlike the Jersey breed,” said C. Kennedy, president of Colonel John Pennicuik Malaimadu Valarpor Sangam.

The forest department has increased scrutiny for providing grazing permits and the process has also been tightened, because of which farmers have not yet received permits this Fasli year. They complained that the delay has made them spend more on fodder.

“The cattle breed is on the verge of extinction. There are hardly 15,000 cattle in the district where once 1 lakh cattle were there. We had even submitted a plea to the Theni MP O. P. Raveendranath Kumar on the issue,” said A. Suresh Kumar, Sangam secretary.

The DFO said that the permits shall be issued as early as possible subject to the farmers submitting the required documents promptly. “We have asked for aadhar card, photo, insurance and vaccination certificate from Animal Husbandry department. So far, 138 farmers have given applications. We will scrutinise them and permits will be provided accordingly. Though native cattle breed should be protected, the burden on forest by way of grazing has to be reduced,” he said.

He pointed out the availability of ‘merichal tharisu’ (revenue land for grazing) as an alternative source for cattle dependent on forest land. However, farmers argued that the grazing patches are under encroachments. The Collector said that those lands will be taken into cognisance and the matter of encroachments will be looked into.