138 beneficiaries receive ₹ 83 lakh-worth welfare measures in Thoothukudi

Collector K. Senthil Raj handing over an equipment to a farmer at the Independence Day celebration in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

District Collector K. Senthil Raj hoisted the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations held at Tharuvai Stadium here on Monday.

Dr. Senthil Raj, after inspecting guard of honour, awarded 542 meritorious officials and policemen including Thoothukudi Rural ASP Sandeesh and disbursed welfare measures worth ₹ 83.40 lakh to 138 beneficiaries.

Students from Holy Cross Higher Secondary School, Subbiah Vidhyalayam Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Pasuvanthanai Government Higher Secondary School, Karapettai Nadar Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Vilaathikulam Government Higher Secondary School and Kulathur Government Higher Secondary School presented attractive cultural events.

Additional Collector Saravanan, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, District Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar and senior government officials participated in the celebrations.

Chairman of VOC Port T.K. Ramachandran hoisted the national flag and took salute from the Central Industrial Security Force personnel in the Independence Day celebrations held near the seaport office premises.

Thoothukudi Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy hoisted the national flag in the presence of Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree.