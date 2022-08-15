138 beneficiaries receive ₹ 83 lakh-worth welfare measures in Thoothukudi

Special Correspondent THOOTHUKUDI
August 15, 2022 18:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector K. Senthil Raj handing over an equipment to a farmer at the Independence Day celebration in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

District Collector K. Senthil Raj hoisted the national flag during the Independence Day celebrations held at Tharuvai Stadium here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Dr. Senthil Raj, after inspecting guard of honour, awarded 542 meritorious officials and policemen including Thoothukudi Rural ASP Sandeesh and disbursed welfare measures worth ₹ 83.40 lakh to 138 beneficiaries.

 Students from Holy Cross Higher Secondary School, Subbiah Vidhyalayam Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Pasuvanthanai Government Higher Secondary School, Karapettai Nadar Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Vilaathikulam Government Higher Secondary School and Kulathur Government Higher Secondary School presented attractive cultural events.

 Additional Collector Saravanan, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, District Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar and senior government officials participated in the celebrations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Chairman of VOC Port T.K. Ramachandran hoisted the national flag and took salute from the Central Industrial Security Force personnel in the Independence Day celebrations held near the seaport office premises.

 Thoothukudi Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy hoisted the national flag in the presence of Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app