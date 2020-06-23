137 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Madurai

23 June 2020 21:29 IST

MADURAI

A total of 137 persons tested positive for COVID-19 here on Tuesday taking the tally of cases to 988.

In the last week, COVID-19 cases have risen by 112% from 464 cases on June 16 to 988 cases on June 23. All 137 cases were indigenous on Tuesday.

The district recorded its ninth death as a 75 year-old man with hypertension and diabetes who was admitted on June 20 died the same day. Apart from his comorbidities and COVID-19 induced pneumonia, he suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest. A total of 16 persons were discharged and there are 574 active cases.

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district recorded 26 new COVID-19 positive cases. Most of them were people who had contact with those who had returned from Chennai. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 234. The number of active cases is 93 and 140 patients have so far been discharged.

Theni

Theni district accounted for 48 fresh cases on Tuesday. A majority of the people had travel history. After arriving, here they had come in contact with their relatives or friends or other acquaintances. Hence, not only new cases were on the rise, but new locations too were popping up in the district with COVID-19 virus, a doctor at the Cumbum GH said. At least eight policemen tested positive from Bodi following which the station was shut. With this, the total positive cases were 284 and 129 were discharged and two persons had died due to the virus so far.

In Ramanathapuram, the number of fresh cases was 18 and all the people had travel history from other districts or came in close contact with the positive patients. The officials said that the passengers, after taking swab tests, were confined to isolation centres. After the tests were made known, they were admitted for treatment.

In Dindigul district, the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 44 taking the total active cases to 357. After a lull, the numbers had again gone up and in the last seven days, the total active cases went up by 100. So far, 220 patients have been discharged from the hospitals after successful treatment.

In Sivaganga, 19 fresh cases were admitted to the COVID-19 isolation ward that for the first time, the total active cases crossed the 100 mark and stood at 103. The doctors said that 80 % of the patients had travel history and the rest had contacts with the positive patients. The hospital had so far discharged 53 people.

Thoothukudi

With the addition of 38 more new COVID-19 positive cases, the infection tally of Thoothukudi district rose to 678, the highest among the southern districts, on Tuesday.

All 38 cases were indigenous cases, who did not have any travel history and have contracted the infection from a local source. The district now has 259 active cases.

Tenkasi recorded 11 fresh cases on Tuesday that took its tally to 272 and the number of active cases to 162.

The Kanniyakumari district, with the lowest number of infections among southern districts, has 79 active cases now with the addition of 9 more cases – all indigenous - on Tuesday. The district’s total number of infections stood at 180.

Tirunelveli had 5 more positive cases including 3 indigenous cases that took the total number of cases to 648 and active cases to 211.