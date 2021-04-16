1.37 lakh persons vaccinated

Virudhunagar

16 April 2021 20:27 IST

The district has reported one more COVID-19 death after a 67-year-old woman died at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday.

The media bulletin said that the woman who had tested positive on April 10 was admitted to the hospital with fever for 14 days, cough and difficulty in breathing for two days. She died due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Meanwhile, the number of fresh positive cases kept increasing and on Friday it stood at 80 and the total number of active cases shot up to 433 after discharge of 14 patients.

The total number of positive patients reported in the district is 17,503 and the number of discharged patients is 16,835. The number of deaths has increased to 235.

Meanwhile, Secretary for Social Welfare and Noon Meal Scheme and Virudhunagar district monitoring officer, S. Madhumathi, said that 780 beds in seven hospitals were kept ready and only 29 patients were under treatment there. Eighty-eight persons were in home quarantine and rest of them were in hospitals outside the district.

All life-saving drugs and oxygen cylinders were also available.

A total of 10,755 swab tests had been done in the first 15 days of April, she said.

So far, 1,37,451 persons in the district have got vaccinated. Among them 83% of the health workers, 58% of frontline workers, 19% of people able 60 years have taken the jabs.

Claiming that the district did not face any shortage of vaccine, Ms. Madhumathi said that efforts were being taken to increase the daily vaccination dosage to 7,500 each day.

A total of 30 lakh fine amount has been collected from those who violated the standard operating procedures laid down to prevent spreading of COVID-19 infection.

The monitoring officer along with Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, inspected preparations made at Government hospitals in Virudhunagar and Sivakasi.

She also inspected the special camps for vaccinations held at S. Pudupatti and fever camp and vaccination camp at Pattakulam and Sengundrapuram.

District Superintendent of Police, P. Perumal, District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian and Project Officer District Rural Development Agency V. Jayakumar and Sivakasi Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar and officials from Health Department took part in the meeting.