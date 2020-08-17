136 test positive in Madurai

A total of 136 people tested positive for COVID-19, here on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 12,888. According to the State Health bulletin, all the cases were indigenous.

A total of 20 persons were discharged from various COVID-19 treatment facilities. The total number of discharged rose to 11,424. The active cases remained above the 1,000 mark as there were 1,140 active cases as on date.

A total of three patients succumbed to the virus, including a 90 year-old man who was admitted on August 8 at the Railways Hospital with complaints of fever and cough. He died on August 16, according to the bulletin.

Virudhunagar district recorded 212 new cases that took the total number of positive cases to 11,400. With 158 patients getting discharged on Monday, the total number of discharge has increased to 10,221 and the number of active cases stood at 1,021.

A 40-year-old man died due to COVID-19 at Government Rajaji Hospital on Saturday. With this, the death toll in the district has increased to 158.

COVID19 positive cases cross 10000 mark in Theni

Theni saw 280 fresh cases and the total tally crossed the 10,000 mark and stood at 10,189. The number of people discharged from the hospitals was 295. The district has 2,913 active cases and 116 deaths were recorded so far.

In Dindigul 155 people tested positive and the total tally stood at 4,910. The number of people discharged was 96. The district has 838 active cases in hospitals and COVID Care Centres. So far, 94 people have died.

Ramanathapuram saw 49 new cases, with which the total number of cases went up to 4,064. There were 44 discharges from the hospitals. The district has 502 active cases and 89 deaths were recorded till date.

In Sivaganga there were 49 new cases and the tally rose to 3,423. There were 58 discharges from the hospital and 405 active cases. So far 86 persons have died due to COVID-19 in the district.

Southern districts

Even as the number COVID-19 cases in Thoothukudi district is showing a downward trend, the district’s total infection crossed the five-digit figure of 10,000 on Monday with the addition of 75 new cases.

After 75 fresh cases were reported on Monday, the tally touched 10,040 and the district now houses 1,022 active cases after 178 patients were discharged.

Kanniyakumari reported the highest number of infections on Monday with 209 new cases that took the district’s tally to 7,699, surpassing Tirunelveli having 7,625 cases with an addition of 100 patients on Monday. While Kanniyakumari witnessed the death of five patients, Tirunelveli lost six persons to the viral infection.

After 194 patients were discharged from the hospitals, Kanniyakumari had 1,467 active cases while Tirunelveli had 1,383 cases as 161 patients were discharged.

Three more persons died in Tenkasi and the district saw 147 new cases bringing its total tally to 4,052. After 129 patients were discharged, the district had 1,201 COVID-19 cases.