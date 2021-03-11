₹13.50 lakh unaccounted money seized

The flying squad of Madurai North Assembly constituency seized unaccounted money to the tune of ₹13.50 lakh being carried on a two-wheeler near Sellur roundabout here on Thursday.
Returning Officer of the constituency K. Premkumar said the two-wheeler rider claimed that he was travelling from Dindigul district. “He can collect the cash from the committee only after submitting necessary documents,” he said.
Mr. Premkumar said the public were advised not to carry more than ₹50,000 in the wake of enforcement of model code of conduct ahead of the Assembly elections. “They can instead use cheques or go for digital options for financial transactions,” he added.
Data obtained from the district administration reveals that unaccounted money to the tune of ₹5,07,120 has been seized by the flying squads and static surveillance teams from March 5 to 10. These seizures were effected in Madurai North (around ₹1.46 lakh), Madurai East (₹3.04 lakh) and Sholavandan (₹55,900) constituencies. There were no instances of unaccounted money being seized from the other seven Assembly constituencies during the period.
District Election Officer and Collector T. Anbalagan said three flying squads, three static surveillance teams and videography teams had been deployed in each of the 10 constituencies of the district. All the teams were functioning round the clock to check violations of model code of conduct, he added.
