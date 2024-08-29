134 students receive education loans worth ₹17.94 crore

Madurai district administration along with various banks conducted an education mela here on Thursday.

MP Su. Venkatesan along with Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and district Collector M.S. Sangeetha inaugurated the mela which saw 134 students receiving education loans worth ₹17.94 crore. Speaking at the event, Mr. Venkatesan said even a meagre amount provided as assistance to education would be of great help to students who were in need.

Mr. Moorthy said banks should provide an equal amount of loans for education as they do for business.

