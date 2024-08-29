GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

134 students receive education loans worth ₹17.94 crore

Published - August 29, 2024 07:50 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai district administration along with various banks conducted an education mela here on Thursday. 

MP Su. Venkatesan along with Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and district Collector M.S. Sangeetha inaugurated the mela which saw 134 students receiving education loans worth ₹17.94 crore.  Speaking at the event, Mr. Venkatesan said even a meagre amount provided as assistance to education would be of great help to students who were in need.  

Mr. Moorthy said banks should provide an equal amount of loans for education as they do for business.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.