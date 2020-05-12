1,332 migrant workers leave for Bihar on special train

TIRUNELVELI

A group of 1,332 jubilant migrant labourers from Bihar, who were working in Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project’s (KKNPP) expansion programmes and also in other projects in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, left for Patna at 10 p.m. on Tuesday on a special train.

This is the first special train to be operated from this region to North India after train services were suspended following nationwide COVID–19 lockdown.

While 1,036 labourers are from Tirunelveli district, 296 are from Thoothukudi. The migrant labourers at the KKNPP, who would usually leave for their hometowns between March and May every year, were striking work for the past few days demanding operation of special trains to their States.

Besides affecting the ongoing construction of the third and the fourth reactors, it triggered tension at the KKNPP where these construction labourers had been settled in temporary sheds. In the violence that ensued, a woman Police Inspector and a constable were injured in stone pelting.

Since 901 migrant labourers from Bihar are leaving for their State on the special train, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, who had a discussion with the KKNPP top brass and the heads of the contracting firms at the Collectorate on Monday evening to finalise the modalities for sending the labourers back to their places safely, had arranged for a medical camp on the KKNPP premises on Tuesday.

A team of doctors screened the migrant labourers and handed over certificates narrating their health condition, which have to be submitted to the officials at Patna.

Similar exercise was organised in Thoothukudi by Collector Sandeep Nanduri, Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan and Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan on Tuesday.

After the end of the medical examination, they were brought to Tirunelveli on 33 buses to board the special train while the labourers from Thoothukudi arrived here on 10 buses.

Ms. Shilpa had also made arrangements for bearing the migrant workers’ travel fare of ₹13.12 lakh on the special train, food and drinking water. “To ensure physical distancing on the train, none will be accommodated in the middle berths,” a railway official here said.

The special train, which will not stop in any stations, will halt at three places en route for the change of loco pilots.

As the KKNPP asked the migrant labourers to register their names online if they wanted to return to their native places, 3,500 of the 5,000-odd workers living on the KKNPP premises, have registered so far. Of these, 1,200 are from Jharkhand for whom another special train will be operated on Wednesday.