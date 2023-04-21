April 21, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Ramanathapuram district administration has sent a detailed report in February to the State government seeking ₹132.70 crore compensation for the crop loss suffered by the farmers, said District Collector Johny Tom Varghese here on Friday.

Presiding over the farmers’ monthly grievances redressal meeting, the Collector said that the government was very much aware of the loss suffered by the farmers and that the officials were also closely following and would get the claims for them as early as possible.

He was responding to the queries from the farmers on the non-settlement and the undue delay in giving compensation for which they had represented four months ago.

Due to lack of rainfall, the farmers had suffered huge loss as the crops had withered and hence appealed to the government to compensate them. The farmers also complained that chilli crops raised in the district were damaged and the compensation amount from insurance firms for 2020-21 was yet to be settled.

Vaigai Paasana Vivasayigal Sangam president M S K Packianathan said that 1200 panchayat union tanks had to be desilted immediately as they were not done for several years.

Drinking water

When a few farmers from Kadaladi block raised the issue of drinking water shortage in the locality, the Collector intervened and said that the district administration had taken stock of such hamlets and 565 villages faced drinking water scarcity. The officials were interacting on a regular basis and the problem would be overcome, he assured.

The district administration had taken up the water scarcity issue with the State government and the integrated drinking water project - Karur Cauvery River Water Project would be expedited.

The farmers said that prior to the tabling of the Agriculture budget in the Assembly, the officials sought suggestions from them. However, as nothing figured in the budget they were disappointed.

TN Vivasayigal Sangam district secretary Mylvaganan said that despite reminders to the PWD and Panchayat officials to clear encroachments in waterbodies nothing has been done. As a result, some of the encroachers claimed that they were possessing patta for the land. The farmers wanted the Collector to directly intervene and help save the waterbodies in the district from being encroached.

District Revenue Officer R Govindarajulu, Joint Director (Agriculture) Saraswathi, PA (Agriculture) to Collector Dhanushkodi, TN Cooperative Society Joint Registrar Muthukumar and other officials participated.

In the evening, the Collector presided over the fishermen grievances redressal meeting in which fishermen from the coastal blocks participated and submitted petitions, which included enhanced financial assistance to them during the ban period.