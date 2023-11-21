132 roads to be laid in Madurai city at ₹2.39 cr.

November 21, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MADURAI

P. Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, inaugurated laying of roads in Madurai East Constituency at a cost of ₹2.39 crore on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, he said the government had been providing basic infrastructure facilities to all city residents, which was the reason for many people moving out of core city areas and building houses in the added wards in Madurai. Apart from roads, street lights, potable water, etc., would be provided without interruption to all the residents, he said.

The Minister said 132 new roads would be laid to a total length of 15.71 km in Al-Ameen Nagar (78 roads) and Valar Nagar (54 roads). Admitting that many roads were badly damaged in the rain, he said the new roads would be laid as per schedule and there would not be any compromise on quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said repair works would also be carried out on roads for a distance of 3.32 km.

Following requests from Valar Nagar residents, Mr. Moorthy directed the officials in the District Supply Office to immediately open a fair price shop in the area. He hoped that the shop would begin operating from a temporary place within about two days. Due to the rise in population in the area, the residents demanded a fair price shop, he added.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and zone chairperson Vasuki Sasikumar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.