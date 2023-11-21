ADVERTISEMENT

132 roads to be laid in Madurai city at ₹2.39 cr.

November 21, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

P. Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, inaugurating road construction works at Valar Nagar in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

P. Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, inaugurated laying of roads in Madurai East Constituency at a cost of ₹2.39 crore on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, he said the government had been providing basic infrastructure facilities to all city residents, which was the reason for many people moving out of core city areas and building houses in the added wards in Madurai. Apart from roads, street lights, potable water, etc., would be provided without interruption to all the residents, he said.

The Minister said 132 new roads would be laid to a total length of 15.71 km in Al-Ameen Nagar (78 roads) and Valar Nagar (54 roads). Admitting that many roads were badly damaged in the rain, he said the new roads would be laid as per schedule and there would not be any compromise on quality.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said repair works would also be carried out on roads for a distance of 3.32 km.

Following requests from Valar Nagar residents, Mr. Moorthy directed the officials in the District Supply Office to immediately open a fair price shop in the area. He hoped that the shop would begin operating from a temporary place within about two days. Due to the rise in population in the area, the residents demanded a fair price shop, he added.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and zone chairperson Vasuki Sasikumar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US