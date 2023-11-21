HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

132 roads to be laid in Madurai city at ₹2.39 cr.

November 21, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
P. Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, inaugurating road construction works at Valar Nagar in Madurai on Tuesday.

P. Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, inaugurating road construction works at Valar Nagar in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

P. Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, inaugurated laying of roads in Madurai East Constituency at a cost of ₹2.39 crore on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, he said the government had been providing basic infrastructure facilities to all city residents, which was the reason for many people moving out of core city areas and building houses in the added wards in Madurai. Apart from roads, street lights, potable water, etc., would be provided without interruption to all the residents, he said.

The Minister said 132 new roads would be laid to a total length of 15.71 km in Al-Ameen Nagar (78 roads) and Valar Nagar (54 roads). Admitting that many roads were badly damaged in the rain, he said the new roads would be laid as per schedule and there would not be any compromise on quality.

Officials said repair works would also be carried out on roads for a distance of 3.32 km.

Following requests from Valar Nagar residents, Mr. Moorthy directed the officials in the District Supply Office to immediately open a fair price shop in the area. He hoped that the shop would begin operating from a temporary place within about two days. Due to the rise in population in the area, the residents demanded a fair price shop, he added.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and zone chairperson Vasuki Sasikumar were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.