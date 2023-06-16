132 projects completed in one day by Rotary Club in Madurai

June 16, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - MADURAI

The Rotary Club of Madurai Metro Heritage organised 132 service projects on a single day in multiple venues and created a record on Thursday.

Various projects that were executed include tree plantation, breakfast at Old Age Home, awareness session at schools and corporates, cinema experience for inmates from the Old Age Home, seedball distribution, free food for the needy, financial assistance to domestic workers, and more.

A certificate and medal was presented to the president C R Venkatesh by Vivek from the Asia Book of Records. District Governor Nominee Prof. Raja Govindasamy and Assistant Governor Ravi Parthasarathy were present during the recognition. Over 40 different institutions and organisations benefited from these projects.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Venkatesh explained that there were 132 clubs in the Rotary District 3000 and hence they planned to dedicate 132 number of projects, which had given them the recognition.

The primary objective, he said was to educate the youth to help others around us and to disseminate the concept of sharing with needy people. With organisations such as the Rotary Clubs, it would be possible to reach the needs of the community. Be it to improve the eco-system or to show care to the elderly, he added.