131 shops, eateries sealed in Virudhunagar

Flying squad officials attached to the Department of Labour imposed fines on 131 shops, including auto spare parts companies, automobile showrooms and eateries, in Virudhunagar district on charges of violating the mandated norms of not declaring holiday on account of Independence Day. The officials said that as per the laws, the employers should have declared a holiday and in the event of remaining open, they should pay double wages to the employees. The shops and establishments should send the list of employees to the departments concerned in advance and should have obtained the approval. Following a search, the officials found that the employers had violated the guidelines and hence they were imposed fines.

