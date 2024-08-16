ADVERTISEMENT

131 shops, eateries sealed in Virudhunagar

Published - August 16, 2024 09:32 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Flying squad officials attached to the Department of Labour imposed fines on 131 shops, including auto spare parts companies, automobile showrooms and eateries, in Virudhunagar district on charges of violating the mandated norms of not declaring holiday on account of Independence Day. The officials said that as per the laws, the employers should have declared a holiday and in the event of remaining open, they should pay double wages to the employees. The shops and establishments should send the list of employees to the departments concerned in advance and should have obtained the approval. Following a search, the officials found that the employers had violated the guidelines and hence they were imposed fines.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US