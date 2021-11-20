1,300 tonnes of fertilizer arrives in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM

20 November 2021 19:26 IST

The district will soon get 2,500 new buses: Minister

About 1,300 metric tonnes of fertiliser has arrived here in Ramanathapuram, officials in the Agriculture department said on Saturday.

This follows the review meeting that Transport Minister Raja Kannappan had with Collector Shankarlal Kumawat at the Collectorate on Friday.

When reporters pointed out the fertilizer shortage in the district, the Minister said that steps had been taken and it would reach the respective societies within 24 hours.

On Saturday, the officials said that they had received additional 350 tonnes of fertilizer and it would be available in all the designated Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies and in private dealers stores.

The Minister had said that the farmers need not have any apprehension about shortage of fertilizer and the government had made elaborate arrangements. Due to rains, there were some delay, but from now on, there would be no such issues, Mr. Kannappan had clarified.

When the bad condition of buses run by the TNSTC was pointed out, he said that the State government would soon get 2,500 new buses. Apart from Chennai, other districts would get their fair share of replacement of old and worn-out vehicles.

Blaming the previous AIADMK regime, he said that poor upkeep and maladministration had led to sorry state of affairs. He assured that the DMK government would set the house in order.

The officials, he said, had identified 42 spots in Ramanathapuram district, which reported waterlogging and inundation problems. The public have been told to move to the relief centres. So far, about 600 people were in the centres. As and when the water drained, they could move over to their dwellings. Permanent measures would be taken to set right the waterlogging problems.

To a question, he said that by the next financial year, Ramanathapuram town would get a new bus stand. “We are in the process of identifying the site for the new facility,” he said.