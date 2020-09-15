1,300 kg of ration rice seized

15 September 2020 18:41 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Civil Supplies – CID police on Monday night seized 1,300 kg of ration rice near Kovilpatti even as the essential commodity was being smuggled.

Sources in the Civil Supplies – CID police said a vehicle check was conducted on Kovilpatti – Manthithoppu Road on Monday night after Civil Supplies – CID Inspector Thillai Nagarajan received information about smuggling of ration rice.

When the police team intercepted a load van around 11 p.m., the policemen found that 50 bags of ration rice, weighing about 1,300 kg, were being taken in the van.

As the police grilled Veyilukaalai, 52, of Ganesan Nagar near Manthithoppu, N. Mari Krishnan, 20, of Iluppaiyoorani and K. Nagarajan, 34, of Valluvar Nagar in Kovilpatti, all in the vehicle, the trio told the police that they were taking the ration rice, collected from various ration shops, was being taken to be polished and repacked for resale in the open market for a premium.

The police team arrested the trio and seized the vehicle.