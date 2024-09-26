GIFT a SubscriptionGift
13 tonnes of rice, 100 kg of ration wheat seized near Rajapalayam

Published - September 26, 2024 05:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Officials inquiring with the driver of a truck which was found smuggling 13 tonnes of ration rice in Dhalavaipuram near Rajapalayam on Wednesday night.

Officials inquiring with the driver of a truck which was found smuggling 13 tonnes of ration rice in Dhalavaipuram near Rajapalayam on Wednesday night.

A special team of officials seized a truck with 13 tonnes of ration rice and 100 kg of ration wheat that was being smuggled to Kerala. Three persons have been arrested in this connection on Wednesday night.

Based on a specific alert to the District Supply Officer, D. Anitha, about smuggling of ration rice, a team of officials, led by Special Tahsildar, Civil Supplies, Thanaraj, and Taluk Supply Officers, Appadurai (Srivilliputtur) and A. Gothandaraman (Sivakasi), conducted a vehicle check on Rajapalayam-Sengottai Road at Dhalavaipuram on Wednesday night.

The officials intercepted a truck and the driver, Thangadurai from Tirunelveli, who claimed that he was taking poultry feed from Madurai to Ernakulam in Kerala.

He also showed a bill to substantiate his claim.

However, since his statements were contradictory, the officials decided to check the materials in the truck.

Their suspicions turned out to be true when they found 13,000 kg of ration rice and 100 kg of wheat hidden under poultry feed.

During interrogation, the officials found that the ration rice and wheat had been loaded into the truck from S. Ramalingapuram near here.

The ration goods had been illegally collected from family card holders and stocked in S. Ramalingapuram.

Two persons from S. Ramalingapuram, Kalimuthu, and Velmurugan, were also nabbed by the officials.

The officials said that two more persons, Sakthi Krishnan from S. Ramalingapuram and Karnan from Srivilliputtur were behind the smuggling.

The ration goods were handed over to the Civil Supplies godown.

Based on the Special Tahsildar’s complaint, the vehicle and the accused were handed over to Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

