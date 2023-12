December 13, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Thirteen students of a primary school at Arapathi near Abiramam were taken ill after they consumed some tablets mistaking them for chocolate on Wednesday.

Police said the students of Class III consumed some tablets brought by one of the students. Later, they complained of an itching sensation in their throat following which the teachers rushed them to Kamudhi Government Hospital. Officials from Revenue and School Education departments visited the students.

