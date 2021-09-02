13 stuck inside lift for half-an-hour at GRH

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescue people who were stuck inside a lift at Government Rajaji Hospital on Thursday.

MADURAI

02 September 2021 21:38 IST

Thirteen persons, including a child, were stuck inside a lift for nearly 30 minutes on Thursday late evening at Government Rajaji Hospital.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Tallakulam rushed to the spot and rescued them. “It seems the lift got overloaded and malfunctioned while coming down from the third floor. Since people could not get mobile phone signal to alert others and outsiders did not notice the malfunctioning, they got stuck inside the lift for nearly 30 minutes,” an official said.

The lift got stuck between the second and first floors in the maternity ward around 6.30 p.m.

Firemen, led by Station Officer K. Subramanian used door-opener to manually open the door and pulled up the people to the second floor safely.

Since the car of the lift was jam-packed, two persons developed dizziness since they were stuck inside for a prolonged time.