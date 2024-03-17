ADVERTISEMENT

13 sovereigns of gold, ₹1 lakh stolen from house near Seithur

March 17, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Rajapalayam:

The Hindu Bureau

Thirteen sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹1 lakh in cash were stolen from the locked house of A. Thamaraiselvi, 52, in Sundararajapuram in Seithur Rural police station limits on Friday.

Police said the complainant, a widow and mother of five daughters, was living with her unmarried youngest daughter in the house. After her daughter left for the coaching centre, she left the house to collect grass for the cattle. She locked the front door and the gate and left the keys in the house.

When she returned, she found the key of the front door missing. She broke the door and found that the almirah was broken open and the valuables missing.

