GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

13 sovereigns of gold, ₹1 lakh stolen from house near Seithur

March 17, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Rajapalayam:

The Hindu Bureau

Thirteen sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹1 lakh in cash were stolen from the locked house of A. Thamaraiselvi, 52, in Sundararajapuram in Seithur Rural police station limits on Friday.

Police said the complainant, a widow and mother of five daughters, was living with her unmarried youngest daughter in the house. After her daughter left for the coaching centre, she left the house to collect grass for the cattle. She locked the front door and the gate and left the keys in the house.

When she returned, she found the key of the front door missing. She broke the door and found that the almirah was broken open and the valuables missing.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.