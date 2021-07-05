Madurai

13 policemen appear before Aruna Jegadeesan Commission

Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission probing police firing in the anti-Sterlite protest commenced its 28th sitting here on Monday. It is expected to go on for another 10 days.

Thirteen policemen, who were deployed during the protest on May 22, 2018, deposed before the panel which recorded their statements. As many as 102 policemen have been summoned to appear before the Commission.

In the past 27 sittings, 719 persons, including protestors, journalists, government officials, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and advocates have recorded their statements and 1,126 documents have been marked as evidences.


