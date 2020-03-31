Coronavirus | 13 participants of Delhi meet in isolation ward

Virudhunagar district administration has identified 13 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi.

“These 13 persons were already in home quarantine. After there were reports that some of those, from other parts of the State, who had attended the conference testing positive for COVID-19, we have moved them to the isolation ward at Government Hospital in Virudhunagar,” Collector R. Kannan said. Stating that all the 13 had no symptoms of the virus, he said moving them to isolation ward was to keep a closer observation on them. Among them, four each were from Rajapalayam, Srivilliputtur and Virudhunagar and one from Aruppukottai.

Their family members were already being monitored under home quarantine, he added.