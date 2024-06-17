ADVERTISEMENT

13 injured as TNSTC bus overturns in Sivaganga district

Published - June 17, 2024 09:54 pm IST - DEVAKOTTAI

The TNSTC bus that overturned near Aravayal in Sivaganga district on Monday.

At least 13 commuters, including a few children and the bus conductor, suffered injuries, when a speeding TNSTC bus overturned near Aravayal in Sivaganga district on Monday.

Police said the town bus (3A), which was proceeding from Devakottai to Karaikudi via Aravayal, overturned near Kandadevi village after the bus driver could not reduce the speed while he took a steep turn on the stretch. The bus overturned and hit a roadside tree.

In the collision, the worn-out footboard fell down and the passengers found it difficult to get out of the bus.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the bus was driven by John, a temporary driver. The bus conductor Kannan, 53, and a woman passenger Subbammal suffered serious injuries and were referred to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital. Aravayal police have registered a case and are investigating. Paldurai, RDO, visited the spot.

