GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

13 injured as TNSTC bus overturns in Sivaganga district

Published - June 17, 2024 09:54 pm IST - DEVAKOTTAI

Srikrishna L 2193
The TNSTC bus that overturned near Aravayal in Sivaganga district on Monday.

The TNSTC bus that overturned near Aravayal in Sivaganga district on Monday.

At least 13 commuters, including a few children and the bus conductor, suffered injuries, when a speeding TNSTC bus overturned near Aravayal in Sivaganga district on Monday.

Police said the town bus (3A), which was proceeding from Devakottai to Karaikudi via Aravayal, overturned near Kandadevi village after the bus driver could not reduce the speed while he took a steep turn on the stretch. The bus overturned and hit a roadside tree.

In the collision, the worn-out footboard fell down and the passengers found it difficult to get out of the bus.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the bus was driven by John, a temporary driver. The bus conductor Kannan, 53, and a woman passenger Subbammal suffered serious injuries and were referred to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital. Aravayal police have registered a case and are investigating. Paldurai, RDO, visited the spot.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.