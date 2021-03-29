13 injured as bus fall on its side

Madurai

29 March 2021 22:27 IST

Thirteen persons, including the driver, sustained minor injuries when a city bus fell on to its side after hitting the median on Tirupparankundram Road around midnight of Sunday.

The police said that the bus from Tirumangalam depot was proceeding to Arapalayam when the driver lost control of the bus and hit the median near Alagappa Nagar railway gate. In the impact, the front axle of the bus got snapped and the vehicle got upset. The injured were rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Traffic Investigation Wing police personnel are investigating.

Advertising

Advertising