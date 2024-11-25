 />

13-foot-long king cobra rescued in Kanniyakumari district

Published - November 25, 2024 09:48 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department personnel with the king cobra they rescued from Perunchani in Kanniyakumari district.

Forest Department personnel with the king cobra they rescued from Perunchani in Kanniyakumari district. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Forest Department personnel rescued a 13-foot-long king cobra from the residential area of Perunchani near Surulacode in Kanniyakumari district on Monday.

Following complaints from the public living in Perunchani that a king cobra had entered their area, a team of forest officials in the district rushed to the spot and successfully rescued the venomous snake.

Later, the officials released the snake into the dense Veerapuli reserved forest near Kalikesam.

