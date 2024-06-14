13 blood donors honoured in Thoothukudi

Thirteen blood donors were honoured at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Friday as part of World Blood Donors’ Day.

Revenue Divisional Officer M. Prabhu, who honoured the blood donors with certificiates, handed over 25 wheelchairs, worth ₹ 2 lakh, to the hospital. He also visited the blood bank, cath lab and the TKMCH kitchen, where food for patients is prepared.

Dean, TKMCH, G. Sivakumar thanked Mr. Prabhu for having taken efforts to get the wheelchairs sponsored to the hospital.

After taking out a blood donation awareness rally, medicos and the nursing students donated blood.

Joint Director of Health Services Vijaya, Deputy Director Porchelvan, Resident Medical Officer, TKMCH, Silas Jayamani, and others were present.

Students of Kamalavathi Higher Secondary School, Sahupuram organised a blood donation awareness rally in Arumuganeri on Friday.