13 Ayyappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh injured in road accident near Sattur

December 17, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - Sattur

The police said that an SUV from Nellore was returning home after the devotees offered their prayers at Sabarimala in Kerala.

The Hindu Bureau

Thirteen Ayyappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh sustained injuries as two vehicles carrying the devotees from the same State had a collision on Virudhunagar-Tirunelveli highway near Sattur past October 16 midnight.

When the vehicle was proceeding towards Sattur from Kovilpatti, the driver, R. Harikumar (35) lost control, and the speeding SUV hit the median and jumped over it went to the wrong side at around 12.30 a.m.

The vehicle then hit a van from Andhra Pradesh which was proceeding towards Tirunelveli on the way to Sabarimala.

In the impact of the collision, 13 devotees, including the driver of the van, N. Srinivasa Rao, were injured.

Sattur Taluk police rushed to the spot near Sai Baba temple and rescued the injured. All the injured were admitted to the Government hospital here. Among them, two were referred to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital.

