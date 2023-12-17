GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

13 Ayyappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh injured in road accident near Sattur

The police said that an SUV from Nellore was returning home after the devotees offered their prayers at Sabarimala in Kerala.

December 17, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

Thirteen Ayyappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh sustained injuries as two vehicles carrying the devotees from the same State had a collision on Virudhunagar-Tirunelveli highway near Sattur past October 16 midnight.

The police said that an SUV from Nellore was returning home after the devotees offered their prayers at Sabarimala in Kerala.

When the vehicle was proceeding towards Sattur from Kovilpatti, the driver, R. Harikumar (35) lost control, and the speeding SUV hit the median and jumped over it went to the wrong side at around 12.30 a.m.

The vehicle then hit a van from Andhra Pradesh which was proceeding towards Tirunelveli on the way to Sabarimala.

In the impact of the collision, 13 devotees, including the driver of the van, N. Srinivasa Rao, were injured.

Sattur Taluk police rushed to the spot near Sai Baba temple and rescued the injured. All the injured were admitted to the Government hospital here. Among them, two were referred to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital.

Related Topics

road accident / Madurai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.