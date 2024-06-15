GIFT a SubscriptionGift
13 arrested for CPI(M) office attack

Published - June 15, 2024 07:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Perumalpuram police have arrested 13 persons, including five women, in connection with the attack on the CPI(M) office here on Friday evening.

After the marriage of a girl from a forward community and a Scheduled Caste boy, who eloped a few days ago, was conducted in the CPI (M) office on Reddiyarpatti Road near Government Engineering College, the girl’s relatives came to the office in search of her on Friday evening. However, the couple were not there.

As it triggered an argument between the CPI (M) cadre and the girl’s relatives, a glass partition in the office was smashed.

Following a complaint, the police arrested 13 persons, including State youth wing organising secretary of Vellalar Munnetra Kazhagam ‘Pandal’ Raja and five women. While the five women were granted bail, the others were remanded in judicial custody. The police are searching for a few more persons.

