1,296 digitised library books available online

Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan receives a hard disk with the digitised content of 1,296 library books.

Madurai

19 November 2020 20:39 IST

The Dr. T.P.M Library of Madurai Kamaraj University has digitised 1,296 books which are available for free at the university’s official website.

A press release from the university said Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan received the hard disk of the digitised content from S. Kamatchi, Librarian and Information Officer, Anna Centenary Library, Chennai, on Thursday.

V.S.Vasantha, Registrar (in charge); Ramaraja Pandian, Head, Department of Tamil; S. Santhana Karthikeyan, Librarian and Information Officer, Anna Centenary Library, Chennai; and S. Yasotha, District Library Officer, were also present, said the release.

The Dr. T.P.M. Library, along with the support of Directorate of Public Libraries, Tamil Nadu, initiated the digitisation of rare works of Tamil and English literature that were published before 60 years and were available at the library.

University Librarian B. Suresh said that out of the 1,296 books that were digitised, 791 books in Tamil and English were rare ones. The rest of the digitised content includes MKU publications and Directorate of Distance Education lessons. “Anyone can access these digitised content for free at

www.mkulibrary.org,” he said.