A total of 1,290 kg of edible turmeric seized by Mandapam police will be auctioned at Ramanathapuram Taluk Office on November 15.

The turmeric, which was seized by police on August 4, has remained unclaimed till date and it will be auctioned by the Tahsildar Ramanathapuram at 5 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.