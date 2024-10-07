129 shops sealed in Dindigul in September for selling banned tobacco products: Collector

A total of 129 shops were sealed, 576.89 kg of banned tobacco products seized and 55 people arrested in September, said Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi here on Monday.

She was speaking at a review meeting in which Superintendent of Police A Pradeep and other officials from the police, revenue and other departments participated.

The Collector said that all Municipal Commissioners and BDOs were instructed to keep a close vigil on the outlets that sold tobacco items in the municipal and panchayat limits. Apart from imposing a fine of ₹5,000 for first-time violators, officials had been directed to collect fines of ₹400 per day.

During September, a total of 397 checks were carried out across the district and officials seized 8 kg of ganja and arrested 72 people, she said and added that a total of 2,844 shops were checked and 576.89 kg of banned tobacco products impounded.

The Collector appealed to the officials to be pro-active in their approach and prevent sale of drugs at any cost. Frequent interactions within the officials from various departments would help in sharing information and for swift action. The officials were told to work meticulously and ensure that the district was free from banned tobacco and drugs.

Revenue Divisional Officer Saktivel, AC Excise Palpandi, TASMAC GM R Ravichandran were among those who participated.

