129 butterfly species recorded during two-day survey in Sirumalai Hills 

The first butterfly survey conducted at Sirumalai Hills under Dindigul Forest Division has indicated a healthy population of the charismatic insect with 129 butterfly species having been recorded in the region.

District Forest Officer S. Prabhu said 129 butterfly species were recorded in the Hills during the survey conducted on October 29 and 30 by The Nature and Butterfly Society (TNBS), Coimbatore, along with officials of the Dindigul Forest Division. “Despite rains in the two days, we could spot 129 species. It indicates a healthy ecosystem as the total number of butterfly species recorded by TNBS across the State until now stands at 328,” said A. Pavendhan, president, TNBS.

He said the actual number of species could be 175 to 200, as recorded in the Eastern Ghats, and that samples of four surveys conducted in different seasons of the year would take closer to it. Mr. Pavendan said butterflies not only played an important role in pollination but also aided in sustenance and maintenance of the forest ecosystem.

The survey was conducted by five teams. Some of the important species they found, across five butterfly families, were Blue Mormon, Chocolate Albatross, Common Banded Peacock, Dark-brand Bushbrown, Plumbeous Silverline, Silver Royal, Small Grass Yellow, Southern Birdwing, Redspot, Tree Flitter, Transparent Six-Lineblue and Tamil Spotted Flat.

Mr Prabhu said the survey was taken up during the migration of butterflies from the Eastern Ghats to Western Ghats. The species-wise count will form part of an elaborate report to be submitted in two weeks.

More in store

Mr. Prabhu said the survey findings would form the baseline data to chalk out plans for conserving butterflies in the range. “Further, it will help assess changes in the forest cover’s health over a period of time, since butterflies are one of the indicators of a healthy ecosystem,” he said.

A survey of birds, moths and other smaller faunas in the Sirumalai Hills will be undertaken soon and it will be expanded to all the seven ranges in Dindigul Forest Division.

‘We are planning to conduct programmes among school and college students to create an awareness on the role of butterflies in the food chain, pollination, etc, so that they will know that there is much more to butterflies than the good looks,” Mr. Prabhu said.

The study was conducted under the guidance of Chief Conservator of Forests (Dindigul Circle) N. Satheesh. Sirumalai Range Officer A. Mathivanan and Forest Range Officer (Integrated Development Programme-II) R. Sivakumar. Twenty-two 22 TNBS members, including K. Sravan Kumar, K. Sadheeskumar, H. Ramanasaran and R. Balakrishnan, took part in the survey.