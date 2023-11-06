127 temple gaushalas in Tamil Nadu to be given facelift on an outlay of ₹24 crore

November 06, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu on Monday said that 127 gaushalas in temples across Tamil Nadu would be given a facelift at a cost of ₹24 crore.

Speaking to reporters after laying the foundation for a gaushala and elephant memorial at Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur, he said steps had been taken to give a facelift to 127 gaushalas in 123 temples across the State on an outlay of ₹24.08 crore. New gaushalas would be created at Tiruchendur, Thiruththani, Thiruvanam and Aavadi Kozhipathaagai. The gaushala at Tiruchendur to take care of cows offered to the shrine would come up at a cost of ₹94 lakh on land belonging to Veyilukanthamman Temple near Tiruchendur.

Also, a memorial mandapam would come up at 11 temples at a cost of ₹5.40 crore after the death of elephants that served in temples. In Tirunchendur, the memorial would come up at a cost of ₹47 lakh.

The HR and CE Department, in association with other departments, would create all facilities required for lakhs of devotees converging on Tiruchendur for kanda sashti and soorasamhaaram. Besides the temporary bus stands at three places, parking bays would be created at 16 places where 1,250 vehicles could be parked.

The visitors would be monitored through 100 CCTV cameras. Moreover, 12 watch towers would be erected and 2,500 police personnel deployed to regulate the crowd. Medical posts with five ambulances would be created at different spots around the temple. Sheds would be erected at 21 different spots to accommodate 30,000 devotees. “The kanda sashti festival will be conducted in a big way this year also,” Mr. Sekar Babu said.

On the ongoing renovation and development works in Subramaniya Swami Temple, the Minister said the works, which would meet the devotees’ requirement for the next 50 years, would be completed by 2025. While HCL was executing 20 works on an outlay of ₹200 crore, the HR and CE Department would take care of 18 other works to be executed at a cost of ₹100 crore. Work on the Yatri Nivas would be completed within the next 45 days.

Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan and Thoothukudi Collector G. Lakshmipathi, who were present, also held discussions with Mr. Sekar Babu on the arrangements to be put in place before kanda sashti/