₹1.27 crore seized from wheat, garlic traders

March 06, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The paramilitary police team seized ₹1.27 crore from wheat and garlic traders during a vehicle check even as they were taking the money in the car on Wednesday.

 As the paramilitary force has been deployed in the district ahead of the upcoming Parliamentary elections, a team was conducting vehicle check at Nanguneri toll plaza on Wednesday. When the team stopped a car proceeding from Nagercoil to Madurai, they found one Stephen carrying ₹1 crore for buying wheat from a Madurai-based wholesale trader.

 He also produced relevant documents for carrying the huge sum of money for buying wheat.

 Similarly, the paramilitary team also took ₹27 lakh cash from garlic traders Velmurugan of Theni and his son Murugesan even as they were returning to Theni after collecting money for the garlic they had supplied to their customers in Nagercoil, Marthandam and Kanniyakumari.

 The paramilitary police team informed the Nanguneri police, who in turn alerted the Income Tax department.

 Further inquiry is on.

 “The amount will be returned to the traders immediately once they produce all relevant documents to justify them carrying the money,” said the police.

