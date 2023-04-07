ADVERTISEMENT

126 history-sheeters detained under Goondas Act in Tirunelveli Range

April 07, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 126 history-sheeters have been detained under the Goondas Act in Tirunelveli Range during this year since January, Deputy Inspector General of Police Pravesh Kumar has said.

 In a statement, Mr. Pravesh Kumar informed that 36 anti-social elements from Tirunelveli district, 20 from Tenkasi district, 53 from Thoothukudi district and 17 from Kanniyakumari district had been detained under the provisions of Goondas Act during this year to prevent crimes.

 Moreover, 106 ganja cases, 128 gutka cases, 63 lottery cases, 65 gambling cases and 1,922 illegal liquor sale cases had been registered in Tirunelveli Range during this year.

 During the special drive against ganja smuggling and peddling, 223 persons had been arrested even as 120 bank accounts of these criminals with ₹8.21 lakh were frozen, Mr. Pravesh Kumar said.

