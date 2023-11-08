12,500 dhotis meant for free distribution stolen from Madurai Collectorate

November 08, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

As many as 12,500 dhotis, worth ₹15.45 lakh, stocked in a room on Madurai Collectorate premises for free distribution by the State government have been stolen.

According to Madurai North Tahsildar K. Sivakumar, the dhotis, along with 12,500 saris, meant for free distribution to ration card holders on the occasion of Pongal, were stocked in the old North Treasury Office building. They were being kept there since October 31 under lock and key.

When additional stock arrived on Tuesday, Revenue Inspector Jayaganesh tried to open the lock and found that the lock had been replaced. After it was open and when they checked the room, they found 125 bundles of 12,500 dhotis missing. The accused had broken open one of the doors.

Tallakulam police have registered a case of burglary.