HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

12,500 dhotis meant for free distribution stolen from Madurai Collectorate

November 08, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 12,500 dhotis, worth ₹15.45 lakh, stocked in a room on Madurai Collectorate premises for free distribution by the State government have been stolen.

According to Madurai North Tahsildar K. Sivakumar, the dhotis, along with 12,500 saris, meant for free distribution to ration card holders on the occasion of Pongal, were stocked in the old North Treasury Office building. They were being kept there since October 31 under lock and key.

When additional stock arrived on Tuesday, Revenue Inspector Jayaganesh tried to open the lock and found that the lock had been replaced. After it was open and when they checked the room, they found 125 bundles of 12,500 dhotis missing. The accused had broken open one of the doors.

Tallakulam police have registered a case of burglary.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.