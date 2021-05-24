125 vehicles to sell vegetables in Madurai

Volunteers sell vegetable kits to residents at their doorstep through vehicles arranged by Madurai Corporation at K.K. Nagar in Madurai on Monday.

24 May 2021 20:19 IST

The vehicles will do the rounds for five hours from 7 a.m.

Madurai

Corporation Commissioner S. Visagan inspected the vehicles through which vegetable kits are sold to the residents at their doorstep during the intensified lockdown period on Monday.

The Corporation, and other government departments have arranged for mobile vehicles to sell vegetables to residents at their doorstep during the intensified lockdown period when all shops including those selling groceries and vegetables would remain closed. The Corporation plans to deploy 125 mobile vehicles to sell vegetable kits in the 100 wards of the city. In the first phase, 15 mobile started functioning from Monday, Mr Visagan said.

Each vegetable kit, costing ₹100, will have tomato, ladys finger, broad beans, chow chow, potato, coconut, brinjal, onion, green chillies, curry leaves and coriander - bought at Paravai vegetable market. Volunteers from various social organisations will sell the vegetable kits which will be sold from 7 a.m. to 12 noon.

A Corporation press release said that the civic body also plans to sell fruits and groceries to the residents at their doorstep. Residents who want to buy vegetables or fruits must avoid travelling outside and must instead call or WhatsApp 84284 25000 to buy the vegetables and fruits.

Similarly, the Agricultural department has arranged 26 mobile vehicles, agricultural marketing department 28 vehicles, horticultural department 45 vehicles for selling vegetables to residents in rural areas, the release added.

Dindigul

Cooperation Minister I. Periasamy flagged off the mobile vegetable and fruits vehicles in the presence of Collector M. Vijayalakshmi and Member of Parliament P. Velusamy in Dindigul on Monday.

The Agriculture Department, Horticulture Department, Agriculture Marketing Department and Cooperative Department, along with the local bodies, have made the arrangement. A total of 233 vehicles have been deployed in Dindigul.