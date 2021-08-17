₹ 1.25 lakh handed over to injured police

17 August 2021 19:02 IST

Madurai

A sum of ₹ 1.25 lakh mobilised by police personnel of Melur Sub-Division was handed over to police constable Mohanakannan, who sustained injuries in an accident during a vehicle check recently.

Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, along with Melur Deputy Superintendent of Police, Prabhakaran, handed over the money after visiting the constable attached to National Highway Traffic Police at a private hospital where he is recuperating.

