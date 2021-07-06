12,492 pregnant women to be vaccinated in Virudhunagar

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy inspects vaccination drive for pregnant women at Mallankinaru in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

Expectant mothers can get the jab in PHCs on Tuesdays

The district administration has started administering COVID-19 vaccine to pregnant women with a target to inoculate 12,492 expectant mothers in the coming days.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy inaugurated the drive at Mallankinaru Upgraded Primary Health Centre on Tuesday. As on July 5, as many as 3.81 lakh persons had been inoculated in the district, including 85,475 persons who received their second dose. Around 25% of those aged more than 18 years had been vaccinated.

Special vaccination camps were being held for differently abled persons, transgenders, workers of various industrial units, government employees, leprosy patients and lactating mothers. Similarly, camps were being conducted to vaccinate people at crowded places, he said.

Pregnant women could inoculate themselves on all Tuesdays when they visit their PHC for the regular check-up. On other days, the village health nurses would administer the COVID-19 vaccine in the sub-health centres.

Vaccination would help the pregnant women to protect themselves and their babies from the infection, the Collector said.