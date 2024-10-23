ADVERTISEMENT

₹1.24 lakh unaccounted cash seized from fire station in Karaikudi

Published - October 23, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Karaikudi

The Hindu Bureau

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths on Wednesday seized ₹1.24 lakh unaccounted money from the Fire and Rescue Services Station in Karaikudi.

Acting on a tip-off that the officials and firemen in Karaikudi were involved in collecting bribe money from cracker shops, a team of sleuths from Sivaganga unit of DVAC, led by its Deputy Superintendent of Police, A. John Britto, conducted a surprise check at the fire station. During the check, the officials, including Inspectors of Police, A. Kannan, and R. Jesudoss, found over ₹60,000 in the two-wheeler of a fireman, Selvam.

The remaining amount was found in a cupboard in the resting hall of the firemen.

During interrogation, Station Fire Officer Navaneetha Krishnan and firemen Selvam could not give an satisfactory reply on the details of the money seized.

Further probe is underway.

