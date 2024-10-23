GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹1.24 lakh unaccounted cash seized from fire station in Karaikudi

Published - October 23, 2024 09:47 pm IST - Karaikudi

The Hindu Bureau

Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths on Wednesday seized ₹1.24 lakh unaccounted money from the Fire and Rescue Services Station in Karaikudi.

Acting on a tip-off that the officials and firemen in Karaikudi were involved in collecting bribe money from cracker shops, a team of sleuths from Sivaganga unit of DVAC, led by its Deputy Superintendent of Police, A. John Britto, conducted a surprise check at the fire station. During the check, the officials, including Inspectors of Police, A. Kannan, and R. Jesudoss, found over ₹60,000 in the two-wheeler of a fireman, Selvam.

The remaining amount was found in a cupboard in the resting hall of the firemen.

During interrogation, Station Fire Officer Navaneetha Krishnan and firemen Selvam could not give an satisfactory reply on the details of the money seized.

Further probe is underway.

Published - October 23, 2024 09:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.