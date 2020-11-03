₹ 1.23 lakh seized from police official

03 November 2020 19:42 IST

Madurai

Sleuths of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption allegedly seized ₹ 1.23 lakh unaccounted money from the possession of Inspector of Police A. John Britto during a surprise check conducted at the office of Civil Supplies – Criminal Investigation Department here on Monday night.

Acting upon a tip-off, the sleuths, led by their Deputy Superintendent of Police, M. Sathyaseelan, and Deputy Inspection Cell Officer, Tirumalai, conducted a joint surprise inspection at the Civil Supplies-CID office at Karpaga Nagar here at around 8 p.m.

According to vigilance sources, the officials got information that the inspector was collecting bribe money from known foodgrains smugglers at his office.

The team comprising four Inspectors of Police – K. Kumaraguru, A. Kannan, P.M. Ramesh Prabhu and P. Suryakala – allegedly found the inspector in possession of the cash in his person.

Besides, the officials found ₹ 3,000 unaccounted money in the office.

The sleuths also conducted a search in the residence of the inspector on Tuesday.

A report would be sent to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption headquarters and based on its recommendation, further action would be taken.