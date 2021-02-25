₹123-crore relief received for disbursal to affected farmers: Collector

The district that witnessed heavy loss of crop due to unseasonal rain in January last has received relief to the tune of ₹123 crore for disbursal to affected farmers, Collector K. Senthil Raj has said.

Addressing a meeting, Dr. Senthil Raj said the district witnessed loss of crop cultivated on 1.21 lakh hectares including agricultural crops raised on 1.04 lakh hectare and horticultural crops cultivated on 17,000 hectares. Following a survey conducted by officials of revenue and the agriculture departments, the government allocated ₹123 crore as relief. While ₹96.50 crore had been disbursed, the remaining farmers would receive the relief within a week.

Similarly, crop loan to the tune of ₹181 crore was waived in the district as announced by the State government.

Referring to ongoing paddy harvest in the district, the Collector said direct procurement centres had been established at Srivaikundam, Paeikulam, Pannampaarai, Vasavappapuram, Manakkarai and Iruvappapuram.

When Krishnamoorthy, a farmer, pointed out that the maize growers of Mela Eeraal were yet to get insurance benefits for 2016 – 2017 even after payment of premium before the deadline, Dr. Senthil Raj said he would look into the issue.

Rajendran, a farmer of Nazareth, said the Collector should take steps for release of water from the dams for ‘advance kar’ paddy season as the harvest of pisanam season was about to conclude with the ongoing harvest. And paddy direct procurement centre should be opened at Nazareth also.

Agriculturist Thamizh Mani of Kurumbur said steps should be taken for early disbursal of insurance benefits for plantain crop loss suffered by farmers and a base price of ₹25 fixed for plantain at auction centres. Also, desilting of Kadambakulam and its overflow channel should be taken up before next season.

Pauldurai of Sattankulam said steps should be taken to ensure flow of water into eight irrigation tanks in their region with water released in to the third and fourth reaches of Manimuthar dam.

As Aththimarappatti witnessed heavy flood overflowing from nearby Uppaar Odai in mid-January, farmer Jothimani appealed to the Collector to strengthen the bunds of the stream to permanently save the hamlet from deluge.

District secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam K.P. Arumugam said the Collector should inquire into complaints pertaining to crop loan waiver scam in cooperative societies having ruling party men as chairpersons.