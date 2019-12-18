12,252 nominations accepted in Madurai

MADURAI
A total of 12,252 nominations for the rural local body elections were accepted and 124 nominations rejected after scrutiny here on Tuesday. Collector T.G. Vinay oversaw the scrutiny process in Madurai East Panchayat Union office to ensure that Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) followed all the procedures.
A total of 8,124 nominations for the post of village panchayat ward members, 2,429 for village panchayat presidents, 1,526 for the post of panchayat union ward members and 173 for district panchayat ward members were received.
