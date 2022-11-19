12,200 write TNPSC Group I examination in Madurai

November 19, 2022 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MADURAI

Over 12,200 candidates took the TNPSC Group 1 preliminary examination at 65 centres in Madurai on Saturday. According to sources, out of the 20,259 candidates who had registered their names, 12,276 took the exam. The attendance percentage stood at 60.5. Five flying squads, 18 mobile teams, 66 videographers and 65 monitoring officers were involved in the smooth conduct of the examination. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar visited S.E.V. Matriculation Higher Secondary School, one of the exam centre, and inspected the arrangements made there.

